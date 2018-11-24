This desi bride’s pre-wedding dance with her girl squad is going viral

It’s not just Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma who are all smiles and not teary-eyed in their wedding photos. Several desi brides these days, not only make sure they steal the thunder with their glamorous looks and breath-taking sartorial choices but also ensure they make a grand entrance. Here’s a bride breaking the Internet with her sassy moves and swag at her pre-bridal shoot — not with her would-be hubby but her girl squad!

Dancing to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Single Rehne De’ from Simran, bride-to-be Niti Pancholi has given a bridal twist to the song in her wedding outfit, paired with kalire and chooda. What goes on when a persuasive family tries to get their daughter married, who’s adamant on remaining single has resonated with many online, and video is going viral.

With over one lakh views on Instagram, this video, shot in Huahin, Thailand, has given girls goals to say bye to singlehood in epic style.

In case you have enjoyed the small video here, check out the full version here:

Looking forward to saying goodbye to singlehood like this bride?