Friday, October 12, 2018
Video: This dance group’s hard-hitting anti-rape performance is going viral

Performing to RJ Naveed’s soul-stirring hoax call on abortion, the seven-member group of all boys left people in tears as they raised their voice to make the world a safe place for girls.

Updated: October 12, 2018 6:50:45 pm

rape, anti rape dance performance, dance plus 4, rj naveed abortion rape message, feel crew anti rape dance, viral news, indian express The evocative performance by this Mumbai group has left people emotional.

A poignant performance by a young dance troupe from Mumbai – called Feel Crew – on sexual abuse women face mesmerised judges and the audience at an audition for the show Dance Plus 4. And the video of their performance is now going viral.

Set to RJ Naveed’s stirring hoax call on abortion, the seven-member all boy group left many in tears with their performance. Their emotional performance struck a chord with people in the audience, and viewers online as well. The video is going viral, with over a million views on the video they uploaded on Facebook, and plenty of views on other platforms as well.

Watch the video here:

What do you think about the performance? Let us know in the comments.

