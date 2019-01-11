This Bihar teacher’s innovative way to teach English has Amitabh Bachchan and others impressed

Learning any new language is not easy, especially if it’s not your mother tongue, the efforts need to be doubled. Now, a teacher from Bihar is getting a big thumbs up from Netizens, as he was seen devising a song to teach his students vowels and consonants! Yes, making it interesting and easy to remember for his students, the teacher was seen singing in regional dialect to make it easier for his students to grasp the new idea. Now, his singing video is going viral and has even impressed Bollywood veteran, Amitabh Bachchan.

In a video shared on Twitter by Dr Kumar Vishwas, the teacher was filmed in his classroom singing the song to differentiate between the alphabets and also the teaching them the corresponding articles in case of words starting with vowels and consonants.

Tagging Shashi Tharoor in the tweet, Vishwas wrote, “Kash ki hamein ‘vowels’ aur ‘consonants’ aise kisi musical guruji ne padhae hote toh hum bhi aaj Shashi Tharoor babu ki tarah farraate maar ke angrezi bol rahe hote. (I wish we were taught ‘vowels’ and ‘consonants’ by such a musical teacher, then even we would have spoken English with the same fluency as Shashi Tharoor)”

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to it.

Teachers should be like this guy https://t.co/TuBNu3HyyG — Roshan Singh (@RoshanS80275166) January 11, 2019

Wonderful way to teach, poetry has greater impact than prose. https://t.co/l16qWdAyZe — Abdullah kamal (@akabdullahkamal) January 11, 2019

Fun way to learn :) https://t.co/iOdL3ULRrJ — Ashwin P 🇮🇳 (@ASHDKP) January 11, 2019

Don’t go on pronunciation, if he creates interest in language, he is successful. https://t.co/HLKsRhfrKT — Waraichmps@gmail.com (@waraichmps) January 11, 2019

pl. Watch the vdo. However, I salute the teacher’s sincerity, dedication and self designing by using Joyful Learning method. Such efforts make studying more interesting. https://t.co/nqJsweM7CQ — PRADIP KUMAR RAI (@munnadudee) January 10, 2019

Look at the dedication https://t.co/u8tzD9gci3 — Vivek Singh (@Bab_Vivek) January 10, 2019

Inko best teacher ka puraskaar milna chahiye. Striking beauty in contrast. Guruji singing in Bhojpuri, teaching vowels and consonants ❤❤🙏🇮🇳 @HRDMinistry @myogiadityanath https://t.co/ykljPXI5fV — Mrityunjay Tiwari (@mrityunjayt) January 10, 2019

Brilliant ingenuity and use of sing song method in Bhojpuri(Regional language of Bihar) to teach the concept of vowels and consonants to children from rustic background. https://t.co/RenGHxbfEP — om ojha (@ojha_op) January 10, 2019

That’s what we missed in our childhood.

Poetries are easy to remember @DrKumarVishwas https://t.co/AQgXwBHgbP — Deepali Agrawal (@DeepaliManghal) January 10, 2019