This Bihar teacher’s innovative way to teach English has Amitabh Bachchan and others impressed

In a video shared on Twitter by Dr Kumar Vishwas, the teacher was filmed in his classroom singing the song to differentiate between the alphabets and also the teaching them the corresponding articles in case of words starting with vowels and consonants.

The teacher’s singing method has Netizens impressed.

Learning any new language is not easy, especially if it’s not your mother tongue, the efforts need to be doubled. Now, a teacher from Bihar is getting a big thumbs up from Netizens, as he was seen devising a song to teach his students vowels and consonants! Yes, making it interesting and easy to remember for his students, the teacher was seen singing in regional dialect to make it easier for his students to grasp the new idea. Now, his singing video is going viral and has even impressed Bollywood veteran, Amitabh Bachchan.

Tagging Shashi Tharoor in the tweet, Vishwas wrote, “Kash ki hamein ‘vowels’ aur ‘consonants’ aise kisi musical guruji ne padhae hote toh hum bhi aaj Shashi Tharoor babu ki tarah farraate maar ke angrezi bol rahe hote. (I wish we were taught ‘vowels’ and ‘consonants’ by such a musical teacher, then even we would have spoken English with the same fluency as Shashi Tharoor)”

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to it.

