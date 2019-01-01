Thirsty koala drinks water from bottle as heatwave hits Australia, video goes viral

A video of a thirsty koala drinking water from a plastic bottle has gone viral on social media. Shared on Facebook by Chantelle Lowrie, the viral clip was shot on the banks of the Murray River, north of Strathmerton, Australia.

With the continent going through a heatwave with temperature hitting 44 degrees Celsius, Lowrie decided to help out the animal when she spotted it. “My first thought was that the poor little fella needs a drink,” Lowrie told ABC news.

In the footage, the woman can be seen walking towards the animal with a bottle of water. While the koala initially hesitates as the woman comes close, it later on drinks from the plastic bottle.

“Wow! That’s amazing how close u just got to that koala .. & then she/ he took the water too! Awesome good on ya,” read some of the many comments on the video. With the high temperature not being a common phenomenon in Australia, seven people have drowned due to the heatwave.