Thieves return TV as it is too big to fit in their stolen car; hilarious video goes viral

In a hilarious turn of events, two burglars in Texas had to return a flat-screen television they were trying to steal from a residence as it failed to fit inside the jeep which they had stolen to commit the robbery. The Dallas Police department released the hilarious video of the incident requesting people to identify the two burglary suspects.

In the two minute clip, which has gone viral on social media, the two burglars can be seen entering the house and coming out with a flat screen television. However, the two fail to fit it in the stolen SUV and are forced to return the electronic item. The faces of the two suspects are clearly visible in the video posted by the police department but are yet to be identified.

Watch the video here:

