This Christmas Santa’s helper Rudolph became the red-nosed thief

Often when thieves break-in to steal, they cover their faces with masks to avoid being identified. However, with the holiday season going on, a burglar picked a costume that left many amused. A video of the robbery, shared by the Facebook page of police in Colorado, USA, features a woman disguising herself as Santa’s helper Rudolph the Red-Nosed reindeer before the theft.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is a popular Christmas folklore describing a reindeer with a glowing red nose. Adding a bit of humour to the story, the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page wrote, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Burglar, Had a very shady scheme. And if you saw the video, It would want to make you scream.”

Watch the video here:

The post then shared the details of the robbery that took place on December 18 in the 300 block of Hickory Street, Abilene, USA. The video has created quite a buzz on social media, with many left quite amused with the episode.