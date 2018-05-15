WATCH: This thief breaks into breakdance after breaking into a building

This robber celebrated with a victory dance after breaking into a building. (Source: KXAN News/Facebook) This robber celebrated with a victory dance after breaking into a building. (Source: KXAN News/Facebook)

Robbery and theft are utterly disgraceful actions. However, many times burglaries have grabbed attention for the bizarre way in which they were attempted. Remember the hilarious robbery fail where the thief knocked his partner down unconscious or the clumsy thief who hit his head while stealing from a doughnut shop?

In another such incident, a thief decided to do a little breakdance after he broke into a Fresno business. The security camera installed in the building caught the robber’s dance moves after he entered the locked office in California.

The police told KXAN News that the keys used by suspect David Seale were a copy of the original keys. He used them to enter the building multiple times from midnight to morning 10am.

Watch the video here:

VIDEO: Security camera catches thief breaking it down after breaking into a #California business https://t.co/8y8IRURSaz pic.twitter.com/m8q7IAPIhz — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) May 14, 2018

