These funny TikTok videos with wrong pronunciation will leave you in splits!

The platform of TikTok has emerged to be one of the most preferred video-making apps. The trends on the app are never-ending, and the hot trend topping the list now is the ’15-second Wrong English Pronunciation Challenge’. Yes, as the name suggests, users on the app are picking up a random English word and trying to pronounce it, and it’s not the difficult ones borrowed from Shashi Tharoor’s vocabulary but easy ones like Google and Future. The funny videos from the challenge now have taken over the Internet by storm beyond the app.

One of the top contenders in the challenge is TikTok user @Mrs.Rajeshwari, who is mostly seen in such videos, along with popular television star, comedian Gaurav Gera aka Chutki. It has amused the users to an extent that they can’t resist making their own videos on the same trending challenge. Her videos have gone viral numerous times and the users are doing duets and compiling it.

The lady has won hearts after her comic videos



The trend is still on



While now there has been a new pronunciation invented for the multi-national company ‘Google’ by the user @Bunu Biswal. It has been serving as a source of entertainment for the audience.