WATCH: AIB’s hilarious twist to ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘3 Idiots’ will leave you LOL-ing

Seen 3 Idiots and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? These parody videos will make you forget the original movies. (Source: File Photo) Seen 3 Idiots and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? These parody videos will make you forget the original movies. (Source: File Photo)

Many Bollywood movies — like 3 Idiots and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani — have tugged at the hearts of film buffs. But, people love to add twist to their favourite videos nowadays, don’t they? What if the former was a romantic movie and the latter a horror film? Can’t imagine them like that? AIB’s hilarious spoofs will do the trick.

Taking a dig at the popular films, comedy group AIB did a few edits and revamped the movies into a totally different genre. In the parody clip of 3 Idiots, you will see a love angle between Ranchhod Das Chhanchad aka Rancho aka Aamir Khan and R Madhavan.

Watch the video here.

Funny isn’t it? Well, they didn’t stop there. A parody video of the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer was also released soon. And guess what? It has turned into a spooky movie.

Watch the video here.

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

