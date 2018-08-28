Video of Theresa May dancing with schools kids in South Africa leads to memes and jokes online

Theresa May joined little kids at a Cape Town school during the recent visit. (Source: Reuters) Theresa May joined little kids at a Cape Town school during the recent visit. (Source: Reuters)

British Prime Minister Theresa May is on a visit to Africa, in a bid to boost ties with the United Kingdom, post-Brexit. The PM visited Cape Town in South Africa on Monday and it was not her diplomatic speech that got everyone talking online. In fact, it was her dancing that created a buzz on social media. May while meeting the children of the ID Mkize Senior Secondary School, was warmly welcomed by the students by a traditional dance. Listening to the peppy beats and their infectious energy, May too couldn’t shy away from shaking a leg along the pupils.

Wearing a red blazer, the UK PM was seen swaying away as the kids sang and danced. While people were happy that she joined the little kids, they couldn’t stop highlighting that her stiffness resembled the dance like a robot.

Watch the video here:

Here’s what Tweeple said:

I’m loving the new video of Theresa May dancing in Cape Town. #theresaMaydancing #TheresaMay pic.twitter.com/HO0InlohqX — The Tartan Trumpet (@LaTartanTrumpet) August 28, 2018

Someone please help me unsee #TheresaMay dancing. #Brexit may not be the end of the world but her ‘moves’ are — doddsy (@sdoddsy) August 28, 2018

Theresa mays dance moves are stolen from Steve martins “the jerk” #TheresaMay dancing pic.twitter.com/N55brYE0nz — joseph price (@joepriceless24) August 28, 2018

Managed to get my hands on the original unedited version of the #TheresaMay dancing footage pic.twitter.com/KtHa7mRO2E — Ashley Smith (@OhHeySmithy) August 28, 2018

