Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Video of Theresa May dancing with schools kids in South Africa leads to memes and jokes online

Wearing a red blazer, the UK PM Theresa May was seen swaying away as the kids sang and danced. While people were happy that she joined the little kids, they couldn't stop highlighting that her stiffness resembled the dance like a robot.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 28, 2018 10:18:52 pm
theresa may, theresa may dance, maybot, theresa may dance south africa, theresa may dance video cape town, theresa may robot dance, viral news, indian express Theresa May joined little kids at a Cape Town school during the recent visit. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

British Prime Minister Theresa May is on a visit to Africa, in a bid to boost ties with the United Kingdom, post-Brexit. The PM visited Cape Town in South Africa on Monday and it was not her diplomatic speech that got everyone talking online. In fact, it was her dancing that created a buzz on social media. May while meeting the children of the ID Mkize Senior Secondary School, was warmly welcomed by the students by a traditional dance. Listening to the peppy beats and their infectious energy, May too couldn’t shy away from shaking a leg along the pupils.

Wearing a red blazer, the UK PM was seen swaying away as the kids sang and danced. While people were happy that she joined the little kids, they couldn’t stop highlighting that her stiffness resembled the dance like a robot.

Watch the video here:

Here’s what Tweeple said:

What do you think about her dance? Tell us in comments below.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Give Love Advice
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Give Love Advice
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement