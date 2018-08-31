Follow Us:
Friday, August 31, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

VIDEO: Theresa May dances again, and it’s again awkward

Wrapping her African tour in Kenya, UK Prime Minister Theresa May joined a group of scouts while visiting the United Nations' Nairobi campus. And this time too her dance was equally awkward.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 31, 2018 12:27:36 pm
theresa may, theresa may dance, theresa may dance in nairobi, theresa may robot dance, theresa may nairobi dance video, theresa may awkard dancing, viral videos, funny videos Theresa May ended her African visit with another dance.
As if the first time wasn’t enough, Theresa May is back with yet another terribly awkward dance. While wrapping her African tour in Kenya, the British Prime Minister joined a group of scouts at the United Nations’ Nairobi campus and shake a leg with them. So, what was until then a drab trip to hand out some badges and guides, ended up as a hilarious instance (again) to reinforce May’s reputation as a stiff dancer.

May visited the camp with Erik Solheim, the head of UN Environment, to launch a new “plastic challenge” badges for the volunteers. Just when they were about to leave, the scouts broke into a dance to peppy beats. May, who had no choice but to join, started off with her signature footstep and then went on to copy a few hand movements and swirls too! Her first dance with students of a school in Cape Town, South Africa started a laughing riot online.

Watch the video here:

Amid all this, trust Netizens to laugh, troll, push out memes and more at the PM’s expense. While some couldn’t stop comparing her first dance with that of a robot and sharing memes, many, this time, have even edited the video with songs of their choice — and the results are riotous. Some others thought her moves were pretty much how parents dance while others urged her to put a stop to her cringe-worthy moves.

