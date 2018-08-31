VIDEO: Theresa May dances again, and it’s again awkward

Theresa May ended her African visit with another dance. Theresa May ended her African visit with another dance.

As if the first time wasn’t enough, Theresa May is back with yet another terribly awkward dance. While wrapping her African tour in Kenya, the British Prime Minister joined a group of scouts at the United Nations’ Nairobi campus and shake a leg with them. So, what was until then a drab trip to hand out some badges and guides, ended up as a hilarious instance (again) to reinforce May’s reputation as a stiff dancer.

May visited the camp with Erik Solheim, the head of UN Environment, to launch a new “plastic challenge” badges for the volunteers. Just when they were about to leave, the scouts broke into a dance to peppy beats. May, who had no choice but to join, started off with her signature footstep and then went on to copy a few hand movements and swirls too! Her first dance with students of a school in Cape Town, South Africa started a laughing riot online.

Watch the video here:

Amid all this, trust Netizens to laugh, troll, push out memes and more at the PM’s expense. While some couldn’t stop comparing her first dance with that of a robot and sharing memes, many, this time, have even edited the video with songs of their choice — and the results are riotous. Some others thought her moves were pretty much how parents dance while others urged her to put a stop to her cringe-worthy moves.

Theresa May dancing to Baby Shark is actually the only video you need in your life rn… pic.twitter.com/UczPpxrHoF — Sam Oliver (@SamOli94) August 30, 2018

I present to you: Theresa May Dancing Lasha Tumbai#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/wdTiENO0ml — Mr Adam R (@MrAdamR) August 30, 2018

Theresa May. Ft Benjamin Ingrosso @BenjyIngrosso Works pretty well if I do say 💁 pic.twitter.com/yCJDvUcwDA — JACK 🇪🇺 (@Jhcoops97) August 30, 2018

Theresa May is the dancing queen part 2 pic.twitter.com/0hJNSAyYEg — Emily 🌹 (@emilybennett27) August 30, 2018

This is the only explanation for #TheresaMay dancing pic.twitter.com/11BiRXbdri — Name is blank (@jackisanarsehol) August 31, 2018

public service announcement please can everyone stop retweeting theresa may dancing we don’t need to see that any more thankyou very much — Scott Ludlam (@Scottludlam) August 31, 2018

🌾 If she’s not running through fields of wheat she’s doing this!!! 🤦🏻‍♂️ Well you know what they say:

“Sing like no one is listening.

Love like you’ve never been hurt.

Dance like Theresa May!” 💃#TheresaMayDancing #funny #FridayFeeIing #Dancing #StrictlyComeDancing https://t.co/NX8QUUCPKr — Peter McPherson (@_PeterMcPherson) August 31, 2018

Damn #TheresaMay in Kenya is my mom at my wedding https://t.co/5Nnq0YQ0OF — Gillian Telling (@Gilliantelling) August 31, 2018

I literally cackled out loud and laughed so hard I cried!

You must watch British Prime Minister Theresa May getting her groove on during a Kenya visit!

Seriously. You must.

You will not regret it!pic.twitter.com/hPqT1J7bgB — Shannon Fisher (@MsShannonFisher) August 31, 2018

This is even worse than that time Bill Shorten tried to bust a move.. https://t.co/BpOBIhVe8s — Tom Minear (@tminear) August 30, 2018

After watching #TheresaMay dance like that, my parents are forgiven for all those times they embarrassed me as a kid. Bathong Rakgadi Theresa😂😂😂😂😂 gape o bina ditrupa shu 😂🤣😂😂 I’m finished! https://t.co/SXEIHBs8NW — Matuba Mahlatjie (@MahlatjieMatuba) August 31, 2018

BBC News – Theresa May shows off dance moves in Kenya https://t.co/0bV3t9MOvY Thanks PM. These dance moves are inspirational and have set the standard for my ‘Dad dancing’ at my Son’s wedding All the right moves not necessarily in the right order.. Sunshine ! 🙈😂 — Robin K D Midgley (@chippingexpert) August 31, 2018

