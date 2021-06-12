Watch: When the Queen insisted on cutting cake with sword at G-7 event

On the sidelines of the G7 summit in England, Queen Elizabeth II hosted the dignitaries at the Eden Project, an indoor rainforest centre, where the 95-year-old monarch stole the show and how. When it was time to cut a cake, the Queen opted for nothing but a sword to everyone’s amusement.

Three generations of the royal family were present at the event in Cornwall organised for presidents and prime ministers and their partners. During the evening party, the Queen, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge attended an engagement to thank volunteers for their work during the pandemic. It was during this event that the royal member was presented with a giant cake to celebrate her official birthday. Despite a knife being available at the table, the British monarch went for a more unorthodox method by using a ceremonial sabre to do the honours.

“I know there is!” she said when someone mentioned the knife. “This is something that is more unusual,” she replied, which prompted laughter from her family members and the crowd.

However, this wasn’t the only moment of the monarch that has caught the attention of netizens. The Queen showed her cool demeanour that left G7 world leaders in splits, when they posed for a photo at an evening reception on the sidelines of the summit.

“Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?” she asked sitting on a chair before the photographers. British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who was near the Queen was heard replying: “Yes, definitely. We have been enjoying ourselves in spite of appearances”.

The event was monarch’s first major public appearance since the funeral of Prince Philip, the queen’s husband of more than seven decades.