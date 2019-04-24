Watch: Rooftop pool breaks and spills during earthquake in Philippines

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck central Philippines on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. Office buildings swayed in the main business district of the capital Manila due to the aftershocks. Now, a video of a pool atop a highrise building getting ruptured due to the earthquake, and becoming a giant waterfall, is going viral.

One of the videos shows how the water from the pool gushed out after it broke due to the earthquake.

Stunned onlookers recorded the unusual scene where water falls from the roof of the 48-storey building. A statement released by The Net Group Philippines, owners of the Net Park building, explained it was the result of “an external fibreglass roof deck” rupturing during the quake.

The group said, “the flow of water was immediately contained within 10 minutes”.

At least 11 people were killed in the earthquake and another 24 people are still missing. The Philippines is on the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a horse-shoe shaped band of volcanoes and fault lines circling the edges of the Pacific Ocean.