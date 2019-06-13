This video of a grandpa dancing with his grandson ahead of his surgery is melting hearts online

The relationship between grandparents and grandkids are always sweet and beautiful and often the elders get to relive their childhood with the little one. In an adorable video going viral, a 5-year-old boy is seen dancing it out with his grandfather in the grocery store in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The courageous boy believes that “You can dance anywhere” and told his grandpa to not think about what people would say seeing them enjoying at a shopping centre.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Twitter restores ‘God’ account. The handle’s first tweet after returning goes viral

In the video, the little one is having a dance party with his Grandpa as he was about to undergo a surgery the next day. The little boy identified as Kyu San Juan was born with cerebral arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which causes the abnormal blood vessels connecting arteries and veins in the brain.

The video is melting hearts on the internet.

Advertising

Txhiag Sawm Muas, grandfather of Kyu flew from across the country to be present at the surgery, he has been quite supportive to his grandson. The doctors asked Kyu to shave off the left side of his head for the surgery , for the massive support Muas too got a matching haircut so that Kyu does not feel left alone.

Luckily, the surgery went well and was a success. To cheer Kyu up after the surgery Festive Foods Mascot, Boomer the turkey, came to the hospital to dance with him. The netizens cannot resist reposting the video , and the prayers of thousands have finally put everything in place.