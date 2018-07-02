VIDEO: This Arabic cover of The Beatles ‘Drive My Car’ to mark end of ban on Saudi women drivers is beautiful

Syrian singer Nano Raies has led the new cover for the Arabic version of ‘Drive My Car’. (Source: Berklee College of Music/YouTube) Syrian singer Nano Raies has led the new cover for the Arabic version of ‘Drive My Car’. (Source: Berklee College of Music/YouTube)

After much struggle and fight, Saudi Arabia, finally, lifted the ban on women driving in the country. And as the first set of women drivers hit the roads after getting their licenses, there has been an overwhelming response from all around. Now celebrating this amazing feat, Berklee College of Music teamed up with PRI’s The World and made a beautiful cover of famous The Beatles song ‘Drive My Car’.

The talented musicians reworked it with Arabic lyrics and Middle-Eastern reimagination to the popular hits released in 1965. The new cover was arranged by Palestinian cellist Naseem Alatrash and features the vocals of Syrian singer, Nano Raies.

According to Berklee website, “The new version tells the story of a woman who’s in love with her newly granted freedom and feels that marriage and family can wait.” Translating the lyrics he wrote, “Baby, I can drive my car/Yes, I’m gonna be a star/Baby I can drive my car/And maybe I’ll love you.”

Watch the video here:

When rearranging the piece, Alatrash kept the “energy and drive of the original” while lending it an unmistakably Middle-Eastern character. He swapped Beatles’ drums, guitar, and electric bass with cello, violin, among other Arabian percussion instruments.

