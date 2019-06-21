The ‘beard’ trend on TikTok has people putting these filters in videos

Toggle Menu
The trends on the app are never-ending, and the hot trend presently on the platform is "the beard look".

The beard look challenge will leave you stunned

The trends on TikTok are never-ending, and the hot trend topping the list now presently is “the beard look”. As the name suggests, users are trying on beard filters while making videos and the filters are a lot like the ones available on Snapchat.

Users of the app keep sharing their videos linked to every challenge, something that has made TikTok as one of the most popular apps.

Here are some of the funniest videos from the latest TikTok beard look challenge

 

