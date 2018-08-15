This video of a single parent who wore a dress to his son’s Mothers’ Day event is going viral

The father of two wore the dress so that his son did not feel left out at the school programme. (Source: Kornpat Ae Sukhom/ Facebook) The father of two wore the dress so that his son did not feel left out at the school programme. (Source: Kornpat Ae Sukhom/ Facebook)

It is not easy to raise a child being a single parent. But a dad from Thailand has left Netizens teary-eyed as he made sure his son did not feel left out during a school programme. Chatchai ‘Sam’ Panuthai went to his five-year-old son Ozone’s school wearing a dress at a Mother’s Day programme so that he didn’t feel the absence of his mother.

Thailand celebrates Mother’s Day on August 12 every year, and when the school hosted an event, Panuthai turned up wearing an off-white lace dress to support his child. The emotional scene was shared on Facebook by his friend Kornpat Ae Sukhom — and it has over 6 million views.

Watch the video here:

Kornpat, who often helps him to look after his sons, told Buzzfeed News that the boy’s parents were divorced and that their mother now lives in Europe.

