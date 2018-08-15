Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
This video of a single parent who wore a dress to his son’s Mothers’ Day event is going viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2018 2:09:47 pm
single dad, single dad post, dad wore dress, thailand mothers day, man wore dress to sons mothers day, father wore dress for mothers day, viral news, good news, parenting news, indian express The father of two wore the dress so that his son did not feel left out at the school programme. (Source: Kornpat Ae Sukhom/ Facebook)

It is not easy to raise a child being a single parent. But a dad from Thailand has left Netizens teary-eyed as he made sure his son did not feel left out during a school programme. Chatchai ‘Sam’ Panuthai went to his five-year-old son Ozone’s school wearing a dress at a Mother’s Day programme so that he didn’t feel the absence of his mother.

Thailand celebrates Mother’s Day on August 12 every year, and when the school hosted an event, Panuthai turned up wearing an off-white lace dress to support his child. The emotional scene was shared on Facebook by his friend Kornpat Ae Sukhom — and it has over 6 million views.

Watch the video here:

Kornpat, who often helps him to look after his sons, told Buzzfeed News that the boy’s parents were divorced and that their mother now lives in Europe.

