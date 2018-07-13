WATCH: Texas thief uses underwear to hide his face, video leaves Netizens LOL-ing

The thief’s unusual choice as a mask left Netizens in splits. (Source: Leander Police Department/ Facebook) The thief’s unusual choice as a mask left Netizens in splits. (Source: Leander Police Department/ Facebook)

Believe it or not, a burglar in Texas tried to hide his face with nothing but an underwear! In a footage shared by the Leander Police Department, the thief is seen breaking into an office space donning a blue pair of boxer briefs on his head. However, it didn’t help him much as he was quite near to the surveillance camera and now the police are seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

The footage was shared by the cops on their Facebook page and it got a lot of attention for the obvious reason, leaving Netizens in splits for his unusual mask.

According to police, the burglary happened on June 16 at Enchanted Rock and Landscape Supplies located in the 11000 block of Hero Way West. They urged users to not identify the robber online but to notify the police separately.

