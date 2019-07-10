Viral video: Texas man lifts fishing rod to find snake wrapped around his catch!

Going fishing in the summer to a bayou with friends is pretty common for people in Lousiana and Houston region. However, a Texas man’s summer fishing trip turned awry when a snake came up along with his catch.

A video going viral on Twitter shows a big snake biting on to the fish as the man pulls the fishing rod. But what really got everyone talking online is the flabbergasted expression of the man holding the rod baffled by the bizarre occurrence.

The things I go through with bayou fishing 😂😂🎣🐍 pic.twitter.com/5E5qqg6Ira — TEXAS WILD BOY🎣🐍 (@ChaseThePlayBoy) July 8, 2019

The video quickly went viral and while most said they would have fled the scene, others couldn’t stop sharing funny memes.

Lmfaooooo he just wanted to chill and enjoy his day off fishing, now he dealing wit snakes 🤦🏻‍♂️😂 https://t.co/c49PELI6ot — Lucas Coronel (@SneakerLife23) July 8, 2019

a love like this ! https://t.co/uMpDQIlhNX — Ayesha A. Siddiqi (@AyeshaASiddiqi) July 8, 2019

Invasive species are a problem, some more spectacularly than others. https://t.co/PuYqzPfVAp — David James (@DavidDJJames) July 8, 2019

I’m casting that bit back in the water, as far as I can, cutting my line, and taking my ass to my house. It’s a wrap after that one buddy. Fawk nooo. https://t.co/MwoO46niOV — Brb….. Out soul searching. (@Ari0_0Lynn) July 8, 2019

Bruuuh, SEE THIS IS WHY I HATE SNAKES!!! THEY ON THE GROUND, THEY IN THE WATER AND THEY IN BE IN THE SKY IN THEM AIRPLANES, NO ONE IS SAFE 😠 — 𝘓𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘭 (@GoneLethal) July 8, 2019