Toggle Menu
Viral video: Texas man lifts fishing rod to find snake wrapped around his catch!https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/texas-man-lifts-fishing-rod-only-to-find-big-snake-wrapped-around-his-catch-5822701/

Viral video: Texas man lifts fishing rod to find snake wrapped around his catch!

The video quickly went viral and many were shocked at the incident, also at the same time found the man's expression hilarious. While most said they would have fled the scene others couldn't stop sharing funny memes.

snake, snake videos, snake catch fish, fishing rod caught fish, viral video, indian express
The video quickly went viral garnering over three million views.

Going fishing in the summer to a bayou with friends is pretty common for people in Lousiana and Houston region. However, a Texas man’s summer fishing trip turned awry when a snake came up along with his catch.

A video going viral on Twitter shows a big snake biting on to the fish as the man pulls the fishing rod. But what really got everyone talking online is the flabbergasted expression of the man holding the rod baffled by the bizarre occurrence.

The video quickly went viral and while most said they would have fled the scene, others couldn’t stop sharing funny memes.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Man blames Madhavan for encouraging youth to be engineers, actor’s comeback wins hearts
2 Devotees form human corridor to let ambulance pass during Puri Rath yatra, earn praise online
3 Viral Video: TikTok user dresses up as a God to take #BottleCapChallenge