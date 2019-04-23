Toggle Menu
Tesla car bursts into flames in Shanghai, video goes viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/tesla-investigates-after-electric-vehicle-abruptly-bursts-into-flames-5690313/

Tesla car bursts into flames in Shanghai, video goes viral

Parked at the Taidi Flower Garden residential community, the images taken after the fire show the electric vehicle completely charred. The vehicles standing next to the Tesla were also damaged in the fire, the news website reported.

china, tesla fire, tesla bursts flames, tesla catches fire, tesla fira viral video, elon musk,
Parked at the Taidi Flower Garden residential community, the images taken after the fire show the electric vehicle completely charred.

A video of a Tesla car bursting into flames has gone viral after it was shared on Chinese social media site Weibo. The viral clip shows the vehicle, parked next to an Audi, catching fire at a parking area in Shanghai, China. According to Daily Mail, the fire prompted an investigation by the electric car company.

The car was parked at the Taidi Flower Garden residential community in Shanghai. Vehicles parked next to the Tesla were also damaged in the fire, the news website reported.

Watch the video here:

In response to the fire, the electric-car maker sent a team to investigate the fire. “Last night we dispatched a team at once to the scene,” Tesla said in a Monday morning post on its Weibo account, The New York Times reported.

The fire has raised many questions regarding the safety of the electric car.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 A park ranger's selfie with two orphaned gorillas goes viral
2 Pakistan PM Imran Khan says Germany and Japan share borders, gets trolled
3 Congress tweets SRK video on India's diversity, draws flak for politicising his quote