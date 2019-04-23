Tesla car bursts into flames in Shanghai, video goes viral

A video of a Tesla car bursting into flames has gone viral after it was shared on Chinese social media site Weibo. The viral clip shows the vehicle, parked next to an Audi, catching fire at a parking area in Shanghai, China. According to Daily Mail, the fire prompted an investigation by the electric car company.

The car was parked at the Taidi Flower Garden residential community in Shanghai. Vehicles parked next to the Tesla were also damaged in the fire, the news website reported.

Watch the video here:

In response to the fire, the electric-car maker sent a team to investigate the fire. “Last night we dispatched a team at once to the scene,” Tesla said in a Monday morning post on its Weibo account, The New York Times reported.

Aftermath hopefully we will hear from Tesla what truly happened. pic.twitter.com/DuFi0pW9dk — Jay in Shanghai (@ShanghaiJayin) April 21, 2019

The fire has raised many questions regarding the safety of the electric car.