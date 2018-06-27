WATCH: Actor Terry Crews’ strong yet emotional testimony on sexual assault will leave you teary-eyed

Terry Crews spoke about being sexually assaulted by a successful Hollywood agent in a party back in 2016. (Source: C-SPAN/YouTube) Terry Crews spoke about being sexually assaulted by a successful Hollywood agent in a party back in 2016. (Source: C-SPAN/YouTube)

Popular actor, former athlete and a survivor of sexual assault Terry Crews testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee urging them to pass the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights across all 50 states in America. The 49-year-old star started the testimony with an emotional personal experience of how he felt helpless when his father abused his mother. “As a child, I watched my father violently abuse my mother. Using his power and authority to dominate her,” he said in a video that has gone viral on social media.

After multiple stories of sexual assault were shared during the popular #MeToo campaign, Crews was one of the first few men to have come out and spoken openly about being a survivor. He had done so by tweeting about the incident, where he was sexually assaulted by a successful Hollywood agent in a party back in 2016.

From sharing personal experiences to touching the topic of toxic masculinity, Crews spoke about many issues.

