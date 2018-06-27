Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • WATCH: Actor Terry Crews’ strong yet emotional testimony on sexual assault will leave you teary-eyed

WATCH: Actor Terry Crews’ strong yet emotional testimony on sexual assault will leave you teary-eyed

Crews was one of the first few men to have come out and spoken openly about being a survivor. He had done so by tweeting about the incident, where he was sexually assaulted by a successful Hollywood agent in a party back in 2016.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 27, 2018 7:28:30 pm
Terry Crews, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Terry Crews strong speech, Terry Crews sexual assault speech to US Senate, indian express, indian express news Terry Crews spoke about being sexually assaulted by a successful Hollywood agent in a party back in 2016. (Source: C-SPAN/YouTube)
Related News

Popular actor, former athlete and a survivor of sexual assault Terry Crews testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee urging them to pass the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights across all 50 states in America. The 49-year-old star started the testimony with an emotional personal experience of how he felt helpless when his father abused his mother. “As a child, I watched my father violently abuse my mother. Using his power and authority to dominate her,” he said in a video that has gone viral on social media.

ALSO READ | The #MeToo women share their experiences

After multiple stories of sexual assault were shared during the popular #MeToo campaign, Crews was one of the first few men to have come out and spoken openly about being a survivor. He had done so by tweeting about the incident, where he was sexually assaulted by a successful Hollywood agent in a party back in 2016.

Watch the video here:

From sharing personal experiences to touching the topic of toxic masculinity, Crews spoke about many issues.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement