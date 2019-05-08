Watch: Man rings doorbell, gets bitten by snake on his forehead

Toggle Menu
Luckily the snake was not a poisonous one and the man is doing fine. (Source: Mashawn Copeland/ Facebook)

A terrifying attack by a snake was caught on camera and the video is sending chills down people’s spines. A doorbell camera captured the shocking moment when an Oklahoma man was bitten by a snake in the face!

Lawton resident Jerel Heywood was visiting Rodney Copeland’s home on Sunday when the reptile attacked. Heywood had just rung the doorbell, when the reptile appeared out of nowhere and bit the man on his forehead!

The shocked man is seen wincing in pain and screams for help while clutching his face. “Take me to the hospital!” Heywood shouts. “I just got bit by a snake!”

Mashawn Copeland shared the videos of the ordeal on Facebook, saying it was his father’s friend who was bitten in the face by the snake.

The videos went viral across social media.

Copeland and his family rushed Heywood to hospital but were shaken since the snake was on their porch light. “I was in shock,” Copeland told CNN. “That could’ve been anyone of us.”

Luckily the snake was identified as a bullsnake, that was not poisonous. “No stitches, thankfully, but they cleaned me up pretty good,” Heywood said.

Additional videos posted on social media show a neighbor killing the snake with a hammer, after knocking it off the porch light.

Copeland said it was the first time he had found a snake in his home and suspects the reptile had taken refuge from heavy rains on the light.

