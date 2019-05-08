Watch: Man rings doorbell, gets bitten by snake on his forehead

A terrifying attack by a snake was caught on camera and the video is sending chills down people’s spines. A doorbell camera captured the shocking moment when an Oklahoma man was bitten by a snake in the face!

Advertising

Lawton resident Jerel Heywood was visiting Rodney Copeland’s home on Sunday when the reptile attacked. Heywood had just rung the doorbell, when the reptile appeared out of nowhere and bit the man on his forehead!

The shocked man is seen wincing in pain and screams for help while clutching his face. “Take me to the hospital!” Heywood shouts. “I just got bit by a snake!”

Mashawn Copeland shared the videos of the ordeal on Facebook, saying it was his father’s friend who was bitten in the face by the snake.

Advertising

The videos went viral across social media.

Not sure I’d ever walk through a front door again. https://t.co/fZWg58FqT7 — 🏀❄️ BK ❄️☠️🐲🎲 (@BKsquadx5) May 8, 2019

😱 The world is a dangerous place. Nope. I can’t handle this. 🤕 https://t.co/M74ZZaCDH6 — Chinh Doan (@ChinhDoan) May 8, 2019

This is a nightmare😲 https://t.co/xfGCRooH0W — Eva Lou McAdoo (@knottyknees) May 8, 2019

Never ever ever going to Oklahoma. Not now. Not ever https://t.co/1M7eSWSraX — Billy in 4C (@ladodgerreb) May 8, 2019

You know I am going to be checking out the porch light before going up to any door from now on! https://t.co/uYApBEcKHA — MaryJane Harrison (@MJSheBeast) May 8, 2019

New worse nightmare https://t.co/svXHnFqFvx — Philip Mathis (@philipmathis) May 8, 2019

I’m checking the whole damn porch before walking up the steps https://t.co/OHSL1k8qHW — Vol Bundy (@BundyFromPolk) May 8, 2019

Only one way to deal with this. pic.twitter.com/XBdQM0Civ1 — Mister Lebowski (@MisterLebowski) May 8, 2019

That changes the whole way I open any door for the rest of my life. pic.twitter.com/cg8JEnkpo6 — amy mcclintock (@amymcclintock2) May 8, 2019

this will be me now before i open my door pic.twitter.com/rxEJISdGC9 — The Four-Eyed Raven (@TheRealDonLobo) May 8, 2019

Should have a sign on the door that reads “Beware of Guard Snake”. — Chris Teet (@Orca19904) May 7, 2019

Copeland and his family rushed Heywood to hospital but were shaken since the snake was on their porch light. “I was in shock,” Copeland told CNN. “That could’ve been anyone of us.”

Luckily the snake was identified as a bullsnake, that was not poisonous. “No stitches, thankfully, but they cleaned me up pretty good,” Heywood said.

Additional videos posted on social media show a neighbor killing the snake with a hammer, after knocking it off the porch light.

Copeland said it was the first time he had found a snake in his home and suspects the reptile had taken refuge from heavy rains on the light.