Watch: Temple elephant goes berserk in Kerala, throws off mahout sitting on top

While elephants taking part in everyday prayer rituals in Kerala temples is not unusual, a pachyderm left devotees in a state of turmoil after it got agitated and yanked off a man sitting on it. Now, the video of the man narrowly escaping from being trampled under the animal’s feet is going viral.

The video doing rounds on social media shows the animal vigorously shaking its body and head, forcing the mahout to fall to the ground. The visibly irked tusker then turned to attack the man, trying to stamp him, however, the man gathered himself and managed to run away quickly.

ALSO WATCH | Watch: Heartwarming video of elephant bidding farewell to mahout who died of cancer

The incident took place in Thiruvilwamala Vilwadrinatha Temple located in Thrissur district on Friday evening during a nirmalyam ritual, Manorama News reported. The elephant reportedly also kicked down a deepastambham (lamp) at the temple, leaving onlookers in panic.

Watch the video here:

According to Mathrubhumi News, the man has suffered minor injuries. The temple elephant identified as Pananchery Parameshwaran was tamed after efforts that lasted nearly 1.5 hours as elephant squad and forest officials arrived at the spot.