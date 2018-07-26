Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav takes a tumble during ‘cycle yatra’ protest in Patna

The incident was caught on camera and shared on various social networking platforms.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 26, 2018 4:27:33 pm
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader falls, Tej Pratap Yadav falling video, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav falls from cycle, cycle rally in Patna, indian express, indian express news Tej Pratap Yadav, the older son of Lalu Yadav, fell during the cycle yatra’ protest in Patna. (Source: ANI/Twitter)
Related News

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav’s ‘cycle yatra’ in Patna to protest rising petrol and diesel prices did not go as planned.

During the rally, Yadav sped off ahead of his supporters to cheers.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Elections 2018: BBC Newsnight confuses Imran Khan with Wasim Akram, gets trolled

But the 29-year-old former minister seemed to lose his balance on reaching the roundabout. It’s not clear what resulted in the fall, with some suggesting that the minister may have come too close to a security vehicle and braked to avoid it.  The incident was caught on camera and shared on various social networking platforms.

Watch the video here:

 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement