RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav takes a tumble during ‘cycle yatra’ protest in Patna

Tej Pratap Yadav, the older son of Lalu Yadav, fell during the cycle yatra’ protest in Patna. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Tej Pratap Yadav, the older son of Lalu Yadav, fell during the cycle yatra’ protest in Patna. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav’s ‘cycle yatra’ in Patna to protest rising petrol and diesel prices did not go as planned.

During the rally, Yadav sped off ahead of his supporters to cheers.

But the 29-year-old former minister seemed to lose his balance on reaching the roundabout. It’s not clear what resulted in the fall, with some suggesting that the minister may have come too close to a security vehicle and braked to avoid it. The incident was caught on camera and shared on various social networking platforms.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav tumbles to the ground during a cycle rally in Patna earlier today pic.twitter.com/ulgdH4GZYx — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2018

