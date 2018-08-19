Teen solves six Rubik’s Cubes while holding his breath underwater

The current record is held by Anthony Brooks, who solved five Rubik’s Cubes in a single breath on 1 August 2014. (Source: Yadu- Gaming, tech & Media/YouTube) The current record is held by Anthony Brooks, who solved five Rubik’s Cubes in a single breath on 1 August 2014. (Source: Yadu- Gaming, tech & Media/YouTube)

In a bid to set a new Guinness World Record, an 18-year-old Georgian student solved six Rubik’s Cubes while holding his breath underwater. According to a Reuters report, Vako Marchelashvili was underwater for one minute and 44 seconds at the Gino Paradise water park in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The teen was submerged in a glass tank where he was monitored by the Georgian Records Federation officials. Once he solved all the cubes, he was presented with a diploma that confirmed his record-setting feat, which will be sent for verification to the Guinness World Records headquarters.

According to the same report, Marchelashvili trained and prepared for around six months for the event. “I trained a lot planning to break a record — and to ensure my safety because even a small mistake could be dangerous and life-altering,” he told Reuters once the event was over.

The current record is held by Anthony Brooks, who solved five Rubik’s Cubes in a single breath on 1 August 2014.

