Harbhajan Singh shared this video of Team India after they beat Pakistan at World Cup

Arguably the biggest game at the ICC World Cup 2019 between India and Pakistan, may be over, but the buzz around the match is still on. As the Men in Blue defeated Pakistan in a rain-struck match by 89 runs, celebrations about the 7-0 record India has at the World Cup has Indian fans still cheering about the win. One such fan decided to give a hilarious twist to a Bollywood song to celebrate, and it impressed many including ex-India cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Ranveer Singh may have garnered a lot of attention during the match after shaking a leg with veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, but this video of the Indian team dancing to the song Malhari is clearly winning hearts online. In a spoof video of the famous Bajirao Mastani song, the faces of players like skipper Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma among others has been morphed on to the dancers.

The video is going viral after the spinner tagged current Indian players on Twitter.

Fans were impressed by the parody video too and agreed that it perfectly captured the mood after the players defeated Pakistan in yet another edition of the World Cup.

Mast editing… so funny 😂😆 https://t.co/tJ26D1XLTt — Sanghati dutta (@Sanghati6) June 19, 2019

@RanveerOfficial @imVkohli This is really funny and interesting. As the celebration is on the win over the same Nation 😆😂😅 https://t.co/kR0uoo8qzS — Pankaj Singh (@PankajS64596049) June 19, 2019

🤣🤣🤣. This is EPIC 🤪 https://t.co/YPpXe2fsOk — Maneesha Sarkar (@SarkarManeesha) June 18, 2019

Super Duper editing Boss 😂😂😂😎😎….

And that KL Rahul’s Reaction @klrahul11 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/1mWv6taGtd — Animesh Santoshwar (@Animesh_AS45) June 18, 2019

Awesome absolutely awesome pic.twitter.com/RLCjf4M5JQ — Taya Amritsaria (@TayaAmritsaria3) June 17, 2019

The India-Pakistan match created a huge buzz on social media, with memes and videos from Manchester breaking the Internet. While Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s yawn became a top meme, Vijay Shankar getting his first wicket of the tournament off his first ball also got everyone talking online.