Teacher forces himself to smile before entering class, gets praise online

Many said pandemic or not, teachers always do this for their students.

A video of a school teacher forcing a smile before entering a classroom in China is being widely shared and commented on.

Footage from a camera in a school’s corridor shows the teacher taking a few deep breaths outside the classroom and practising a smile before going in. The footage was reportedly captured at a school in North China’s Qinhuangdao City.

Many praised the man for going above and beyond what was needed for his students in such trying times.

Many in China praised his efforts, a report by Chinese state-owned media outlet CGTN said.

The teacher said that he didn’t expect to become popular online and “just wants to be a good teacher,” the report said.

The video has since been widely shared on other social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram.