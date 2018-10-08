British vocalist mesmerises audience by singing ‘Aaj Jaane ki Zid Na Karo’

Hailing from London, she has spent several years living in North India learning the language and music. (Source: Seven Eyes/YouTube)

Farida Khanum has sung many famous ghazals but her rendition of Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo, written by Fayyaz Hashmi, has left a lasting impression. Recently, a video of the same ghazal has gone viral, but the voice this time is not that of Khanum. The video shows British singer Tanya Wells leaving the audience mesmerised with her rendition of the ghazal at a function in Lahore.

The video is of a program held at Lahore in November 2017. A part of the Seven Eyes collective, Wells performed with a diverse range of amazing artistes and musicians, singing in a language that was not her mother tongue. Hailing from London, she has spent several years living in North India learning the language and music.

Watch the video here:

