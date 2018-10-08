Follow Us:
Monday, October 08, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life Sponsored

A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life

British vocalist mesmerises audience by singing ‘Aaj Jaane ki Zid Na Karo’

An old video of a British singer Tanya Wells singing the popular ghazal Aaj Jaane ki Zid Na Karo has gone viral. The video is of a program at Lahore back in November 2017. A part of the Seven Eyes collective, Wells performed with a diverse range of amazing artists and musician.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 8, 2018 5:08:39 pm

Tanya wells, tanya wells Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo, Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo song, Tanya wells sings Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo, viral video, indian express, indian express news Hailing from London, she has spent several years living in North India learning the language and music. (Source: Seven Eyes/YouTube)

Related News

Farida Khanum has sung many famous ghazals but her rendition of Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo, written by Fayyaz Hashmi, has left a lasting impression. Recently, a video of the same ghazal has gone viral, but the voice this time is not that of Khanum. The video shows British singer Tanya Wells leaving the audience mesmerised with her rendition of the ghazal at a function in Lahore.

The video is of a program held at Lahore in November 2017. A part of the Seven Eyes collective, Wells performed with a diverse range of amazing artistes and musicians, singing in a language that was not her mother tongue. Hailing from London, she has spent several years living in North India learning the language and music.

Watch the video here:

HOT DEALS

What do you have to say about this performance? Tell us in the comments section below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain on meeting Salman Khan for the first time
Watch Now
Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain on meeting Salman Khan for the first time
Buzzing Now
Advertisement