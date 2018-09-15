Watch: Man has narrow escape as bike catches fire at Tamil Nadu petrol pump

The man was rushed to hospital with severe burn injuries. (Source: ANI) The man was rushed to hospital with severe burn injuries. (Source: ANI)

A bike caught fire at a petrol pump in Tamil Nadu and the horrifying incident, caught on the surveillance camera, has gone viral. The CCTV footage at a Tirunelveli petrol pump shows a man sitting on a motorcycle when it suddenly gets engulfed in flames within seconds. The man is seen hitting the start as he is about to leave. Although he managed to quickly jump off the burning vehicle, he suffered injuries due to the raging flames.

According to news agency ANI, the biker suffered severe burn injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital following the incident.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH: Bike and its rider catch fire when biker starts it after refuelling at a petrol pump in Tirunelveli. The man sustained burn injuries. #TamilNadu (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/ME9pqd3MSB — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018

According to local reports, the police is investigating the matter and the incident occurred reportedly as the fuel overflowed from the two-wheeler’s tank after the man filled it to its full capacity.

