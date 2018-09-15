Follow Us:
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Watch: Man has narrow escape as bike catches fire at Tamil Nadu petrol pump

Although he managed to quickly jump off the burning vehicle, he suffered injuries due to the raging flames. He was rushed to a nearby hospital following the incident.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 15, 2018 10:03:37 pm
tamil nadu, petrol ump accident, petrol pump fire, refulling fire incident, bike catch fire tamil nadu viral cctv videos, india news, indian express The man was rushed to hospital with severe burn injuries. (Source: ANI)

A bike caught fire at a petrol pump in Tamil Nadu and the horrifying incident, caught on the surveillance camera, has gone viral. The CCTV footage at a Tirunelveli petrol pump shows a man sitting on a motorcycle when it suddenly gets engulfed in flames within seconds. The man is seen hitting the start as he is about to leave. Although he managed to quickly jump off the burning vehicle, he suffered injuries due to the raging flames.

According to news agency ANI, the biker suffered severe burn injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital following the incident.

Watch the video here:

According to local reports, the police is investigating the matter and the incident occurred reportedly as the fuel overflowed from the two-wheeler’s tank after the man filled it to its full capacity.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Reshma Khatu: Taking Forward Her Father's Ganpati Idol Making Legacy
Watch Now
Reshma Khatu: Taking Forward Her Father's Ganpati Idol Making Legacy
Buzzing Now
Advertisement