Sushma Swaraj by her side, Uzbek woman singing ‘Ichak Dana Bichak Dana’ is going viral

Monday, August 06, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

A video of Sushma Swaraj along with an Uzbek woman, who is seen singing the popular Hindi song Ichak Dana Bichak Dana from the movie Shree 420 went viral after it was shared by Raveesh Kumar, the official spokesperson of MEA.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 6, 2018 1:58:06 pm
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who was on a three-nation tour to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, seems to have met a Bollywood fan during her trip. A video of Swaraj along with an Uzbek woman who is seen singing the popular Hindi song Ichak Dana Bichak Dana from the movie Shree 420 went viral after it was shared by Raveesh Kumar, the official spokesperson of MEA.

In the tweet, Kumar wrote, “Bollywood knows no boundaries! More so in Uzbekistan where Raj kapoor and Nargis are household names. Salute to this Uzbek woman for her spirit as she hums the song ‘इचक दाना बीचक दाना’ from the classic Shri 420! @SushmaSwaraj

Watch the video here:

People are now sharing instances of meeting Bollywood fans in Uzbekistan. Here are some of the reactions that followed once the video was uploaded:

If you have not heard the song before, watch the video here:

