Sushma Swaraj by her side, Uzbek woman singing ‘Ichak Dana Bichak Dana’ is going viral

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who was on a three-nation tour to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, seems to have met a Bollywood fan during her trip. A video of Swaraj along with an Uzbek woman who is seen singing the popular Hindi song Ichak Dana Bichak Dana from the movie Shree 420 went viral after it was shared by Raveesh Kumar, the official spokesperson of MEA.

In the tweet, Kumar wrote, “Bollywood knows no boundaries! More so in Uzbekistan where Raj kapoor and Nargis are household names. Salute to this Uzbek woman for her spirit as she hums the song ‘इचक दाना बीचक दाना’ from the classic Shri 420! @SushmaSwaraj

Bollywood knows no boundaries! More so in Uzbekistan where Raj kapoor and Nargis are household names. Salute to this Uzbek woman for her spirit as she hums the song ‘इचक दाना बीचक दाना’ from the classic Shri 420! @SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/I9ksvWukxo — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 5, 2018

People are now sharing instances of meeting Bollywood fans in Uzbekistan. Here are some of the reactions that followed once the video was uploaded:

Many Uzbeks can speak hindi. It was same scenario in the year 1991 when I visited Moscow and later all over CIS. Entire region had affection towards India & indian products. Very unfortunate we could not leverage it. Hopefully, India & Uzbekistan will make closer & stronger ties — Anil Bhuwania (@AnilBhuwania) August 5, 2018

I met many Uzbek Migrants in Russia. They hard core fan of Raj kapoor….. — Chandrashekhar Shisode (@cshobhauday) August 5, 2018

That is proved that our culture is the world famous and popular. — JEEVAN DAS MANDLE (@JeevandasM) August 5, 2018

I met a Tazik taxi driver in Boston last week. He swears by Raj Kapoor’s movies. — ଛଞ୍ଚାଣ (@sanmissar) August 6, 2018

That’s the message India is used to send across world. It’s called Love. Thanks MEA for promoting it. — Ahmar Siddiqui (@ahmar_99) August 5, 2018

