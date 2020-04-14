Watch: Surgeons at New York hospital perform a ‘healing concert’ for patients

The two doctors performed a soulful rendition of a famous musical piece. (Source: Columbia Surgery/ Facebook) The two doctors performed a soulful rendition of a famous musical piece. (Source: Columbia Surgery/ Facebook)

Two doctors at the Columbia University Department of Surgery, an affiliate of New York-Presbyterian Hospital took time out from their already busy schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic to hold a “healing concert” in the lobby of the hospital.

The performance was shared virtually with all the hospital’s patients keeping in mind social distancing and quarantine norms. While general surgery resident Dr Peter Liou played the piano, orthopedic surgeon Dr Marc Dyrszka was on the cello as they performed composer Charles-Camille Saint-Saëns’s “The Swan”.

Watch the video here:

In another performance shared by the hospital, two doctors – Dr Jake Prigoff and Dr Christine Rohd – sang while Dr Liou played the piano.

People on social media were thrilled to see the doctors taking out valuable time from their schedules for the concert and thanked them.

Doctors and nurses around the globe have been doing different things to keep their spirits up during the pandemic, and dance has been a popular stress-buster to spread positivity and hope.

Globally, more than 1.9 million infections of the COVID-19 virus have been reported, with over 1,19,000 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

