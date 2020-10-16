scorecardresearch
Friday, October 16, 2020
Surat students wear PPE costumes for garba event, amuses netizens

Students came up with protective gear that had accessories like traditional belts and dupattas for their unique performance.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 16, 2020 6:26:24 pm
There may be no traditional garba events this year to prevent crowding and the spread of COVID-19, but a group of Surat students came up with festive PPE suits for the festive occasion.

Watch the video here:

As this piece points out, in a garba, dancers circumambulate around the shrine to the Goddess Durga, called Ma Amba in Gujarat. Events would see thousands turning up on each of the nine nights.

The festival involves worshipping a lamp placed in painted and perforated earthen pots, which is symbolic of the power of the Mother Goddess and denotes her ‘garbha’ or ‘womb’ that brings in a new life.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

The nine-day festival of Navratri will be held from October 17 to 25. The Gujarat government has banned any type of garba anywhere in the state during Navratri. It has said that people can install idols in public and worship it maintaining social distance norms.

