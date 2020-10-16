Surat students wear PPE costumes for garba event, amuses netizens

The festive twist to protective gear left many in splits online.

There may be no traditional garba events this year to prevent crowding and the spread of COVID-19, but a group of Surat students came up with festive PPE suits for the festive occasion.

Students came up with protective gear that had accessories like traditional belts and dupattas for their unique performance.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Gujarat: A group of students of fashion designing in Surat perform ‘Garba’ sporting hand-painted costumes made of PPE kits. These costumes have been designed by them. (15.10) pic.twitter.com/sKSYk7e3iy — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

As this piece points out, in a garba, dancers circumambulate around the shrine to the Goddess Durga, called Ma Amba in Gujarat. Events would see thousands turning up on each of the nine nights.

The festival involves worshipping a lamp placed in painted and perforated earthen pots, which is symbolic of the power of the Mother Goddess and denotes her ‘garbha’ or ‘womb’ that brings in a new life.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

No one can stop Gujjus from doing Garba in Navratri … Not even Corona.. — Pooja Sangwan ❁ (@ThePerilousGirl) October 16, 2020

😂😂this is also jugad — BHARAT PRATHAM (@R498Vgj8sWQadCt) October 16, 2020

Corona: thak gya hu vro indians ko hasate hasate pic.twitter.com/rvLKQP5BLt — Pro.Fool buddy🌈 (@ColFool_) October 16, 2020

Gujjus! Nothing can put them down ever, always enterprising and full of solutions. https://t.co/681k0NBCmU — Aditya Kilpady (@aytida008) October 16, 2020

The nine-day festival of Navratri will be held from October 17 to 25. The Gujarat government has banned any type of garba anywhere in the state during Navratri. It has said that people can install idols in public and worship it maintaining social distance norms.

