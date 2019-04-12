Toggle Menu
Sunny Leone doing naagin dance to Sapna Choudhary’s song has Internet in splits

In a light mood, the actor is seen doing 'naagin' dance and goofing around with a friend to the superhit regional song Teri Aankhiya Ka Yo Kajal -- leaving people online in splits.

Sunny Leone has now officially taken even TikTok by storm.

TikTok fever has not just gripped desi Netizens but also celebrities. After Jacqueline Fernandez and Neha Kakkar, it’s Sunny Leone who is stirring up a storm on the app with her dancing skills. Leone, who recently joined the Internet video app, shared footage of her dance with other popular fellow TikTok icons.

Now, video of the talented dancer-actor grooving to Sapna Chaudhary’s hit song is breaking the Internet. In a light mood, the actor is seen doing ‘naagin’ dance and goofing around with a friend to the superhit regional song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal — leaving people online in splits.

Watch the video here:

In the first video posted on TikTok by Sunny Leone, she was seen dancing to the hit Daler Mehendi number, Bolo Tara Rara as well as shaking a leg on the hit Punjabi song, Sadi Gali.

