Sunny Deol’s dance moves on Magenta Riddim will leave you ROFL-ing!

If you are a fan of DJ Snake’s latest song Magenta Riddim, then this video of Sunny Deol grooving to its beats will make you love the music track even more. The video, which has gone viral on various social media platforms, features Deol along with Karishma Kapoor.

However, instead of the original song — Chhammak Chhallo Zara Dhire Challo from the 1996 movie Ajay– the two match their steps with Riddim. The editor has made sure that Doel’s Bollywood steps exactly matched the beats of the song.

Watch the video here:

Not heard the original song? Give it a watch here:

