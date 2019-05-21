Video: Student tries backflip at graduation ceremony, fails miserably

At graduation ceremonies, most people settle for walking on the stage, collecting the degree and walking off. But that’s not enough for some. One student at a Texas university is now the subject of a viral video after attempting a crazy backflip during his graduation ceremony, only for it to go horribly wrong.

Advertising

In the video, graduates are seen walking in a line wearing cloaks and caps to receive their degrees, when one young man decides to perform a backflip and launches himself in the air. However, his landing doesn’t go as smoothly and he falls flat, taking everyone by surprise.

ALSO READ | Teen puts QR code on graduation hat that links to list of shootout victims

Thankfully, he wasn’t seriously injured, and was able to get right back up and receive his certificate.

Local channel KTSM reported that the incident took place at the El Paso Community College and identified the student as Koutangni Dimitri Gbedji-Sopka.

The video of the poorly executed backflip garnered over 3 million views and had many laughing out loud, with many wondering why he did it. Many also shared GIFs and images to suggest how his family might have felt if they were in the audience.

the reactions of everyone is hilarious to me 😂 the lady on the step has me DED https://t.co/X3i93PKMrp — poppet hoff, hello (@dejamciver) May 21, 2019

@beckwith_john

Had to watch this a few times to see it.

bet that hurt😂😂😂 https://t.co/Dn5R2tQeJV — cthornbrugh (@Cthornbrugh88) May 20, 2019

Congrats on graduating! I’ll drive you to the hospital. 😂 https://t.co/PeF75mJcAI — FlatTire_F3 (@CThompson74) May 20, 2019

No words for this. I feel for the student. Got to give him props for trying. #EpicFail https://t.co/0ERMa2oLf4 — Joseph A Catania III (@Tech_4Schools) May 20, 2019

I take it he did not practice this at home first. https://t.co/viSHtOQgjI — Lolo Lafleur (@GimmeBEIGNETs) May 20, 2019

His parents when he get home 😂 pic.twitter.com/oRspZIb6Uz — 👑† (@Taj_Uub) May 19, 2019

His family in the crowd like pic.twitter.com/4zZzuchSua — Blu’ P.R.I.N.T (@richthanfamous5) May 19, 2019

Me right after … if that was my child pic.twitter.com/ESdEkRCT51 — ♓Vee (@islandVivi) May 19, 2019

The principal just looked at him w disappointment 😂 — Doc (@PelayoIzak) May 18, 2019