Video: Student tries backflip at graduation ceremony, fails miserably

The video of the poorly executed backflip garnered over 3 million views and had many laughing out loud, with many wondering why he did it.

The student is seen landing on his neck, leaving the crowd stunned.

At graduation ceremonies, most people settle for walking on the stage, collecting the degree and walking off. But that’s not enough for some. One student at a Texas university is now the subject of a viral video after attempting a crazy backflip during his graduation ceremony, only for it to go horribly wrong.

In the video, graduates are seen walking in a line wearing cloaks and caps to receive their degrees, when one young man decides to perform a backflip and launches himself in the air. However, his landing doesn’t go as smoothly and he falls flat, taking everyone by surprise.

Thankfully, he wasn’t seriously injured, and was able to get right back up and receive his certificate.

Local channel KTSM reported that the incident took place at the El Paso Community College and identified the student as Koutangni Dimitri Gbedji-Sopka.

The video of the poorly executed backflip garnered over 3 million views and had many laughing out loud, with many wondering why he did it. Many also shared GIFs and images to suggest how his family might have felt if they were in the audience.

