This video of a homeless person feeding stray dogs is winning hearts on social media

Video showed the elderly man petting and feeding the dogs. (Susanta Nanda/ Twitter) Video showed the elderly man petting and feeding the dogs. (Susanta Nanda/ Twitter)

A destitute man is being praised on social media after he was captured on camera feeding stray dogs. His kindness, despite his impoverished state, saw many praise him for his gesture.

It’s unclear when and where the video was recorded, and shows an elderly homeless man in ragged clothes feeding the stray animals milk from two plates. He is seen waiting by their side until they finish drinking it.

The video garnered a lot of attention on Twitter after it was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, and was viewed over 41,000 times in a few hours. It also received thousands of comments.

Watch the video:

Poor by wealth…

Richest by heart 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OlMsYORNI2 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 16, 2020

People praised the man for his gesture, with many saying, “Kindness costs nothing but means everything.”

He is not poor, he is ‘Man of God’ who doesn’t need wealth. — NVR (@nile_ren) July 16, 2020

Richest men of the world with kind heart and superior humanity — S R Bana (@therj21nagaur) July 16, 2020

The one who feeds the other from his own share is the one who eats the fullest. — Ratnakar Panigrahi (@RatnakarOdisha) July 16, 2020

Compassion has become so scarce these days. Salute this elderly man 🙏🏾 — Dharini ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ (@broken_halo_) July 16, 2020

Very touching. Clear message to the so called modern society tht wealth is not the only measures to be rich… — Sashi Bhusan Pradhan (@sashiBpradhan) July 16, 2020

Richness doesn’t a matter to serve others…only matters is size of heart ❤ — NADASHREE (@Nadashreevs) July 16, 2020

Poor with wealth …. but richest hearted

Humans are identified by their actions, not by looks / looks of clothes. — UMESH SHARMA (@umeshsash) July 16, 2020

Amazing. Kindness at its best. — A Khaleefa (@akhaleefa) July 16, 2020

This gesture not welcome by millionaire because they are looking for billions of $s, not towards needy — Arun (alic) (@ArunAlic) July 16, 2020

An ultimate act of compassion. Salute him. — Romie55 (@Romie551) July 16, 2020

And as we insecure weaklings continue to wriggle in lack here is someone exemplifying abundance living the essence of all scriptures – LOVE#ThursdayMotivation #ThursdayThought https://t.co/GW7N9LZKXx — Saleel Pulekar (@SaleelPulekar) July 16, 2020

The rich have more money but the poor have a richer heart❤️ Humanity is more important than money.#Humanity#HelpTheNeedy 🙏 https://t.co/aA0BbaJkPk — Yash Dahiya (@imYashDahiya16) July 16, 2020

This man shows true compassion. Despite having little he is quick to share. 🙏 https://t.co/KdNMr0YNpu — Valerie Wood (@woodindia49) July 16, 2020

Earlier this month, a woman in Kerala received a lot of praise on social media after she was recorded providing assistance to a visually-impaired man while he was trying to catch a bus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd