scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 16, 2020
COVID19

This video of a homeless person feeding stray dogs is winning hearts on social media

It's unclear when and where the video was recorded, and shows an elderly homeless man in ragged clothes feeding the stray animals milk from two plates.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 16, 2020 3:44:16 pm
Video showed the elderly man petting and feeding the dogs. (Susanta Nanda/ Twitter)

A destitute man is being praised on social media after he was captured on camera feeding stray dogs. His kindness, despite his impoverished state, saw many praise him for his gesture.

It’s unclear when and where the video was recorded, and shows an elderly homeless man in ragged clothes feeding the stray animals milk from two plates. He is seen waiting by their side until they finish drinking it.

The video garnered a lot of attention on Twitter after it was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, and was viewed over 41,000 times in a few hours. It also received thousands of comments.

Watch the video:

People praised the man for his gesture, with many saying, “Kindness costs nothing but means everything.”

Earlier this month, a woman in Kerala received a lot of praise on social media after she was recorded providing assistance to a visually-impaired man while he was trying to catch a bus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 16: Latest News

Advertisement