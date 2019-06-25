Toggle Menu
Street dog goes to pharmacy to show injured paw; viral video wins hearts online

However, the dog responds by giving her its paw, which is injured.

The sweet video has got thousands of views and the netizens cannot stop praising the pharmacist because of her kindness.

A heartwarming video of a street dog showing its injured paw to a pharmacist has left many netizens emotional. Shared on Twitter by Banu Cengiz, a pharmacist from Turkey, the clip features an adorable stray dog, walking in the pharmacy and giving its paw, seeking help for the injury.

In the clip, Cengiz can be seen rushing to the dog with a bowl of water once she notices it entering the pharmacy. However, the dog responds by giving her its paw, which is injured. In the clip, which has been viewed over one million times, the pharmacist can be seen comforting the dog while tending to its wounds.

“When I was done, she laid down as if to thank me, she was saying, ‘I trust you,” Cengiz told the Dodo. Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral with many feeling emotional after watching the clip.

Cengiz is an animal lover, she has provided beds inside the pharmacy for stray dogs to rest on. She believes how the dogs deserve a space of their own.

