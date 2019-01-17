Watch: Street dog hogs the limelight at Rohit Bal’s fashion show

A street dog managed to grab all the attention during a fashion show in Mumbai. As models walked to showcase the traditional collection of fashion designer Rohit Bal, a dog nonchalantly walked on the stage. As seen in the video, the dog is clearly ignorant of the ongoing event and walks around exploring the area.

Advertising

Though the show exhibited Bal’s designs worn by show stoppers Sidharth Malhotra and actress Diana Penty, it was the dog that stole the show. According to news agency ANI, the dog was later shooed away by the crew members.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, a cat had left many stunned when it crashed a fashion show in Turkey. The incident, which had taken place in the Esmod International Fashion Show, Istanbul, had left the audience more excited about the animal than the show.