Street artiste gives money to man looking through bin for food, her kindness was paid forward

Liv Harland, a 23-year-old British singer is not only winning hearts with her impressive vocals, but also for coming to the aid of a senior man going through a dumpster in search of food. The touching moment, which was caught on camera, is now earning plaudits online.

Harland, a popular street performer and viral TikTok star, was performing in a busy market square when she spotted a man rummaging through a dustbin. She immediately stopped singing as she noticed that the man picked up some chicken nuggets from the bin.

In a video going viral, which she posted on her TikTok and Instagram handles, showed the young artiste approaching the man and asking if she offered to pay, will he buy fresh food instead of consuming nuggets he found in the dustbin. She was seen quickly rushing to her donation box and handing out money to the stranger.

“Promise me you’ll get fresh ones,” Harland was seen telling the man, who is grateful for the sweet gesture.

Watch the video here:

As if this wasn’t enough to move people, what happened next pulled at many heartstrings. As Harland paid the money to the man, she was quite oblivious of a passerby carefully looking at her kind deed. Soon, the man approached the donation box kept in front of her and gave a generous donation.

Harland said that the man donated double of what she had given to the elderly man. “Karma is a great thing ! Always be kind and kindness comes back,” the singer wrote while sharing the heartwarming footage.

Many thanked her for her sweet gesture and said they were delighted to see how her kindness was “paid forward”. Many commented that their gestures reaffirmed their faith in humanity.