Watch: Strangers join forces to save car stuck in deep crevasse on Manali road

Driving in the mountains is never easy; with every turn, there might be risks and unexpected challenges. Recently, something similar happened in Himachal Pradesh when a car skidded on slippery roads. However, thanks to strangers, a major accident was averted.

In a video going viral across social media sites, a car is seen navigating the highway when it gets stuck over a deep crevasse. The video shows the driver trying his best to stop the car from getting caught in the deep crater on the mountainous road. About a dozen men join him in the rescue mission.

As the men try to work out a plan, other drivers and passengers are also seen coming out of their vehicles to join in the efforts to save the car. Some even try to push it from the side to bring it back on the road. Reportedly, the incident happened recently near Manali, however, the number plate on the vehicle suggested it was a private car from Delhi

Finally, after pushing from behind, the red hatchback car is seen finally back on the road, leading to loud cheer from the crowd. The driver is also seen enthusiastically celebrating from the car as he shakes hands and thanks those that rushed to help him in the nick of time.

While on Reddit many joked why it is always Delhi drivers who find themselves in sticky situations, others highlighted it’s not an easy feat to drive on mountain roads with snow melting.

Of late Delhi drivers have drew flak for improper tourist etiquettes and videos of their recklessness have gone viral on social media. Last month, a Delhi driver was arrested for driving his SUV through the water on a Goa shore where his car got beached.