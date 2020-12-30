Stranger gives $500 to homeless man so that he can buy a pair of glasses

Many on social media came forward to ask how they can help the homeless man.

An unidentified homeless man in California decided to wash windows so that he could afford to buy a pair of glasses. But a gesture of kindness by a stranger ensured that he had enough money and the video of the homeless man’s reaction is being widely shared.

The unidentified homeless man was washing windows for $1 a window so that he could raise the $150 he needed to buy a new pair of glasses. On the day the video was recorded, he had made just $11 and seemed content about being able to buy some basic supplies.

On hearing about his struggle, a stranger left $500 for him on the store’s counter.

The video showed the homeless man breaking down in tears when he saw how much money was left for him. He then hugged the stranger to express his gratitude.

The gesture came to light after the video was shared by TikTok influencer @akramadinas and it got over 2 million views. The TikToker, who is a gas station worker, had got a lot of followers in November after showing some of his customers paying for several homeless people.

The Tiktok user has been using the platform to donate essential supplies for those in need and often posts videos of strangers helping one another.