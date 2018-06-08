VIDEO: After two Black men’s race row, this powerful short film opened Starbucks employees’ eyes

Acting upon the recent racial discrimination episode that took place, here’s how the company sensitised its employees. (Source: Starbucks Coffee/YouTube) Acting upon the recent racial discrimination episode that took place, here’s how the company sensitised its employees. (Source: Starbucks Coffee/YouTube)

In an ideal world, every gender, colour, race, religion or sexual orientation should be considered equal. However, not everyone abides the concept of equality, and racism is one of the many evils that people all around the world are fighting against. In a tragic incident a while ago, two Black men were arrested from one of the franchise stores of Starbucks in Philadelphia last week for reportedly “hanging around in the store”.

Taking the matter extremely seriously, Starbucks was closed on the afternoon of May 29 all across United States, to train and enlighten their staff on racial bias. To do the same, a short film by award-winning documentary maker Stanley Nelson, was showed to the employees to help understand the discrimination that African-Americans often face.



“This short film by Stanley Nelson explores the impact of bias within public accommodations as well as the possibilities for a better future,” the clip was captioned.

Watch the video here:

