Star Wars fans fight with lightsaber in snow, video goes viral

The video has left many Star Wars fans inspired to engage in a lightsaber duel of their own.

Snow may keep most people inside the cosy confines of their home, but not these determined Star Wars fans. Two Star Wars’ fans in the US pulled out their lightsabers and recreated a fight scene from Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens amid snow. Now, a video of their epic fight in snow has left netizens around the world amused.

In the video going viral, two men are seen fighting it out in the open, engaged in a duel with blue and yellow illuminated toy weapons. The two never give up charging at each other, with one of them even pausing to show off some Jedi Master moves as he skilfully wields his lightsaber. The unusual moment captured on camera by a witness from a distance show the men pretend-fight on a snow-covered terrain, undeterred by the freezing cold.

As the clip went viral across social media sites, many tagged original cast of the cult movie, while others said it reminded them of the scene in “Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens” featuring a fight between Rey and Kylo Ren.

According to HuffPost, the cool incident happened in Colorado and was recorded by a woman, Anghelie Elizabeth, who shared it on Facebook. “Only in Colorado can I stand on my balcony and see two men fighting with lightsabers, in 30° degree weather while it’s snowing outside,” she wrote.

Talking about the epic fight, Elizabeth told radio station 104.3 that she was laughing a whole lot while watching these Coloradans fight each other with lightsabers in the snow, and only caught “the end of it”.

Inspired by the fight, she told the radio station that she too has now ordered a lightsaber for herself.