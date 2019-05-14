SRK’s Indonesian fans are back with ‘Humko Hami Se Churalo’ and it’s spot on!

Time and again, fans around the world have paid tribute to Bollywood songs and films, and some go little overboard. Remember the filmy fans from Indonesia who took social media by storm with their Kuch Kuch Hota Hai spoof? Well, they are back with another spot on tribute, this time again with a Shah Rukh Khan film. This time the Bollywood buffs have recreated the song ‘Humko Hami Se Churalo‘ from the 2000 hit film Mohabbatein directed by Aditya Chopra.

Much like their previous tribute, the young group of actors reacted the iconic song imitating the same on-screen romance and the chemistry of Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Along with six other actors, the popular YouTube group recreated the song shot by shot.

Dressed as Raj Malhotra (Shah Rukh Khan) and Megha (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), the young actors not only emulated their expressions, the video shows the actors even wearing similar colour clothes to that of the costumes worn by the Mohabbatein cast!

The video garnered over 12,000 views in a span of less than eight hours, creating a huge buzz online. Most considered the mimic to be a hilarious one and loved their attention to the details.