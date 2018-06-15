FIFA World Cup 2018: Adorable soccer squirrels are obsessed with football fever

The FIFA fever has already gripped Indian audience after the first match between Russia and Saudi Arabia on June 14. While the next month is going to be full of thrilling matches, a Sweden photographer Geert Weggen has captured a bunch of candid shots in which squirrels can be seen enjoying the football tournament in an adorable way.

The 48-year-old explained in the clip, “I have been working on this series for some months. Every series has their own challengers.” The hilarious photos show mini goals by the tiny creatures and one even holds a red card.

