‘Ghost is drunk’: Spooky video of bike ‘moving on its own’ starts jokes online

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
While many thought it was scary, others questioned the authenticity of the video saying it could be edited. Few bikers also opined it might not be a ghostly affair but some issue with the bike's ignition.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 3, 2021 3:26:36 pm
bike move on its own, viral video bike move on own, ghost rider bike, ghost videos, bikes starts to move on its own, funny news, indian expressMany thought it was a fault of the bike's electrical wiring.

An unusual video of a motorbike moving on its own is giving spooky vibes on Twitter, with many asking if it’s a ghost rider.

In a widely shared video, a parked bike was seen moving on its own in an empty street, with no one around. The bizarre moment caught on a surveillance camera has got many talking online.

“Nobody would have believed this if it hadn’t been caught on camera,” wrote one Twitter user while sharing the footage viral clip.

Watch the video here:

While many thought it was scary, others questioned the authenticity of the video, saying it could be edited. Few bikers also opined that it might not be a ghostly affair but some issue with the bike’s ignition.

However, soon, it also saw some hilarious reactions with some cracking jokes and saying it could be John Cena or Mr India aka Anil Kapoor driving it.

