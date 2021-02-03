‘Ghost is drunk’: Spooky video of bike ‘moving on its own’ starts jokes online

An unusual video of a motorbike moving on its own is giving spooky vibes on Twitter, with many asking if it’s a ghost rider.
In a widely shared video, a parked bike was seen moving on its own in an empty street, with no one around. The bizarre moment caught on a surveillance camera has got many talking online.
“Nobody would have believed this if it hadn’t been caught on camera,” wrote one Twitter user while sharing the footage viral clip.
Watch the video here:
कैमरे में कैद हो गया वरना कोई यकीन नहीं करता pic.twitter.com/ebHGTeSQJK
— Amber Zaidi (@Amberological) February 2, 2021
While many thought it was scary, others questioned the authenticity of the video, saying it could be edited. Few bikers also opined that it might not be a ghostly affair but some issue with the bike’s ignition.
However, soon, it also saw some hilarious reactions with some cracking jokes and saying it could be John Cena or Mr India aka Anil Kapoor driving it.
Accidently bike started due to faulty electrical wiring and start moving because bike was in gear.People now telling that this is miracle or ghost case
All bakwaas
— KRN (@KRN58124156) February 2, 2021
If the bike’s lock was damaged or lose then there is possibility of some movement.
— RAGHAVENDRA (@RAraligidad) February 2, 2021
Bhai security camera dekh ke bike chhor ke bhaag gaya wo 😂
— Shiraz Shah (@SyedShirazShah) February 2, 2021
Ghost exist i also believe
— ADITYA JOHRI (@adityajohri1) February 2, 2021
— Rocky (@hard_2b_hmmble) February 2, 2021
— Seema Singh Rajput (@Seema_singh9) February 3, 2021
Haila bhoot auditions for dhoom 5
— Muzaffer Hussain (@mhussain10302) February 2, 2021
Ghosts need to pass driving license too.
— ⚫️ ⚪️ (@unlimitedbanter) February 2, 2021
I think Tesla has launched his bike secretly 😂😂😂
— ekaambhartiya (@HemantS95173344) February 2, 2021
GHOST IS DRUNK. GHOST KI CHALLAN KATO . BIKE SE KWSE GIR GEYE.
— Sattwik Santra (@SantraSattwik) February 2, 2021
Failed Audition for Ghost rider
— Azam Mirza (@AzamMir53235303) February 2, 2021
Ghosts really ought to improve riding skills…slips at the first sharp turn! https://t.co/IgHTFtlbM7
— Random Walk (@AtRandomWalk) February 3, 2021
I think it is the work of #MrIndia. What do you say Mr. @AnilKapoor jee?@dharitri@manas_muduli @hvgoenka @filmfare @anandmahindra https://t.co/VuNmdUM8Ww
— Emesskay (@esskayem08) February 2, 2021
