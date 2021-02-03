‘Ghost is drunk’: Spooky video of bike ‘moving on its own’ starts jokes online

Many thought it was a fault of the bike's electrical wiring.

An unusual video of a motorbike moving on its own is giving spooky vibes on Twitter, with many asking if it’s a ghost rider.

In a widely shared video, a parked bike was seen moving on its own in an empty street, with no one around. The bizarre moment caught on a surveillance camera has got many talking online.

“Nobody would have believed this if it hadn’t been caught on camera,” wrote one Twitter user while sharing the footage viral clip.

Watch the video here:

While many thought it was scary, others questioned the authenticity of the video, saying it could be edited. Few bikers also opined that it might not be a ghostly affair but some issue with the bike’s ignition.

However, soon, it also saw some hilarious reactions with some cracking jokes and saying it could be John Cena or Mr India aka Anil Kapoor driving it.

Accidently bike started due to faulty electrical wiring and start moving because bike was in gear.People now telling that this is miracle or ghost case

All bakwaas — KRN (@KRN58124156) February 2, 2021

If the bike’s lock was damaged or lose then there is possibility of some movement. — RAGHAVENDRA (@RAraligidad) February 2, 2021

Bhai security camera dekh ke bike chhor ke bhaag gaya wo 😂 — Shiraz Shah (@SyedShirazShah) February 2, 2021

Ghost exist i also believe — ADITYA JOHRI (@adityajohri1) February 2, 2021

Haila bhoot auditions for dhoom 5 — Muzaffer Hussain (@mhussain10302) February 2, 2021

Ghosts need to pass driving license too. — ⚫️ ⚪️ (@unlimitedbanter) February 2, 2021

I think Tesla has launched his bike secretly 😂😂😂 — ekaambhartiya (@HemantS95173344) February 2, 2021

GHOST IS DRUNK. GHOST KI CHALLAN KATO . BIKE SE KWSE GIR GEYE. — Sattwik Santra (@SantraSattwik) February 2, 2021

Failed Audition for Ghost rider — Azam Mirza (@AzamMir53235303) February 2, 2021