Saturday, November 07, 2020
The Vivekamunand Mix: Netizens can’t handle this spoof of Donald Trump’s speeches

Mayur Jumani, a music producer and composer, has given Trump's speeches a hilarious musical twist.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 7, 2020 10:21:09 am
donald trump, trump swami vivekananda, trump vivekamundan speech spoof, trump funny music videos, us elections 2020, us election results, indian expressMany on social media claimed that they can't stop humming the peppy tune. (Source: mayurjumani/ Instagram)

As netizens await the results of the US presidential elections 2020, there is no dearth of entertainment online in the form of memes and videos. Now, a remix of US President Donald Trump’s speeches, including the one he made in India earlier this year, has netizens hooked. If you remember, during the speech, Trump had mispronounced Swami Vivekananda’s name.

Mayur Jumani, a music producer and composer, has given Trump’s speeches a hilarious musical twist. Titled ‘Vivekamunand Mix feat Trump’, the peppy track has been shared by the artiste on multiple platforms creating a big buzz online. It has nearly 5 lakh views on Instagram alone, leaving many, including celebrities, impressed.

Here’s how netizens reacted to it:

After the US President’s speech at ‘Namaste Trump’ in February this year, social media exploded with memes and spoofs. Comedian Jose Covaco’s spoof video where he tried to get the US president to say the names correctly was among the viral videos on social media.

