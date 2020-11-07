The Vivekamunand Mix: Netizens can’t handle this spoof of Donald Trump’s speeches

Many on social media claimed that they can't stop humming the peppy tune. (Source: mayurjumani/ Instagram)

As netizens await the results of the US presidential elections 2020, there is no dearth of entertainment online in the form of memes and videos. Now, a remix of US President Donald Trump’s speeches, including the one he made in India earlier this year, has netizens hooked. If you remember, during the speech, Trump had mispronounced Swami Vivekananda’s name.

Mayur Jumani, a music producer and composer, has given Trump’s speeches a hilarious musical twist. Titled ‘Vivekamunand Mix feat Trump’, the peppy track has been shared by the artiste on multiple platforms creating a big buzz online. It has nearly 5 lakh views on Instagram alone, leaving many, including celebrities, impressed.

Here’s how netizens reacted to it:

🤣🤣🤣🤣 ग़ज़ब है भाई ये @MayurJumani How do I make this my caller-tune? 👏🏼👏🏼😂👏🏼 https://t.co/mjj12wK186 — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh ‏سشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) November 6, 2020

Parting gift to Trump from India ❤️ This is very cool @MayurJumani 😂😂 https://t.co/OfgifgVa8F — 𝒏𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒉 (@nilesh14) November 6, 2020

Haha the best remix so far. Can top the billboards

@billboard https://t.co/L6BkS2zKbL — RJ Sameen (@RJSameenKhan) November 6, 2020

The only content on my TL that made me fall off my chair laughing. Feat Trump, feat “I’m the least racist person in the room”. https://t.co/jd0hBvAjRx — bidisha (@bee_muses) November 5, 2020

OMG! This is Hilarious! Seen some real talent being splashed out here. — Promila Bittu safaya (@BittuSafaya) November 5, 2020

After the US President’s speech at ‘Namaste Trump’ in February this year, social media exploded with memes and spoofs. Comedian Jose Covaco’s spoof video where he tried to get the US president to say the names correctly was among the viral videos on social media.

