Watch: Stunning video of swimmer in New Zealand getting a pod of orcas for company

A woman swimming in the waters at Hahei Beach in New Zealand found herself surrounded by huge orcas and the event was captured in a mesmerising drone video. The video shows three whales — an adult, a juvenile and a calf — swimming around the woman. The stunning video has now been viewed by millions around the world.

Judie Johnson, who’s in her 60s, found herself encircled by a pod of orca whales and said she initially thought they were dolphins. Frightened after realising they were whales from the patterns on their bodies, she quickly swam back to shore.

“I was also thinking they eat seals, and I’m in a black wetsuit,” Johnson told 1 News.

However, after waiting for some time, she decided to go back into the water. To her surprise, the pod joined her again. Describing the once-in-a-lifetime experience, she said, “It was so different to anything that’s happened to me before, and I thought, no, this is a life-changing experience. They were as interested and curious about me as I was about them.”

Watch the video here:

Johnson told local media that she remembers gazing directly into the adult orca’s huge eyes, her fear quickly turning to joy.

The drone footage was captured by Australian tourist Dylan Brayshaw, who said he was shocked to see the woman return safely from the swim. “I’ve seen trainers get harmed in captivity but in the wild I didn’t know what to expect,” he said.

However, orca experts said the whales are very smart and playful, and aren’t known to hurt humans without provocation due to which Johnson might not have been in any danger.