Friday, December 10, 2021
Spanish police rescues dog from icy water, video wins the internet

Two police officers from Spainish Guardia Civil waded into a frozen reservoir to rescue a dog trapped within the icy waters in Badaguas, Spain.

By: Reuters | Madrid |
Updated: December 10, 2021 2:53:27 pm
dog rescue, police rescue dog, dog frozen lake, spanish police save dog frozen water, viral news, dogs saved frozen water, good news, indian expressAfter the owner has tried unsuccessfully to reach the animal stuck in a frozen reservoir, the police resort to drastic measures.

Two Spanish police officers waded into a frozen reservoir to rescue a stranded dog as a cold front arrived in the northern part of the country, police said on Wednesday.

Video footage released by the police showed the officers who stripped to the waist and marched into the icy waters to bring the animal back to safety on the bank.

Watch the video here:

The dog had been stuck in the reservoir in Canfranc, in Aragon, eastern Spain, for hours on Tuesday, police said.

The Spanish Meteorological Agency forecast heavy snowfalls and high winds in parts of northern Spain on Wednesday.

To avoid congestion on the roads, traffic authorities urged people to return early from a five-day break which is due to end on Wednesday.

