WATCH: Spanish footballer Isco rescues injured bird during game against Iran

A small video clip of Spanish footballer Isco rescuing a bird during a live match has gone viral. The short clip tweeted by sports journalist Rosario Pompizzi shows Isco saving the tiny bird on the football field. Captioned, “Pure tenderness: Isco saved a little bird 🐦and took it to the side of the field. # Irn – # Esp,” the short clip aims to highlight a softer side of the players. It did not take long for people on social media to take note of the video and it soon was being shared on various social networking websites.

Watch the video here:

Pura ternura: Isco salvó a un pajarito 🐦 y lo llevó a un costado del campo. #Irn – #Esp pic.twitter.com/zaEABNWdeB — Rosario Pompizzi (@RosarioPompizzi) June 20, 2018

The tweet garnered over 12 thousand retweets and 31 thousand likes at the time of writing. Here are some reactions to the viral video:

Por eso lo amo isco — Rosario (@Mcamila_la) June 21, 2018

Lo amoooooo demasiado lindo — CLAUDIA (@Clauuddita) June 20, 2018

That is great brother — Avicii (@Avicii86807905) June 21, 2018

Hay pequeños gestos…

Que dicen muchas cosas — Jordi (@jpmota2) June 21, 2018

