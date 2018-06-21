Follow Us:
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

WATCH: Spanish footballer Isco rescues injured bird during game against Iran

A video tweeted by Rosario Pompizzi features a Spanish professional footballer, who is popularly known as Isco. The player is seen catching a tiny bird who has somehow managed to wander on the football field.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 21, 2018 5:31:56 pm
The player is seen catching a tiny bird who has somehow managed to wander on the football field.
A small video clip of Spanish footballer Isco rescuing a bird during a live match has gone viral. The short clip tweeted by sports journalist Rosario Pompizzi shows Isco saving the tiny bird on the football field. Captioned, “Pure tenderness: Isco saved a little bird 🐦and took it to the side of the field. # Irn – # Esp,” the short clip aims to highlight a softer side of the players. It did not take long for people on social media to take note of the video and it soon was being shared on various social networking websites.

Watch the video here:

The tweet garnered over 12 thousand retweets and 31 thousand likes at the time of writing. Here are some reactions to the viral video:

What do you think about this video? Share with us in the comments’ section below.

